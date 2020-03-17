UrduPoint.com
France Ready To Nationalise Firms 'if Necessary': Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:43 PM

France ready to nationalise firms 'if necessary': finance minister

France stands ready to nationalise large companies "if necessary" to protect the economy from the fallout of the coronavirus epidemic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :France stands ready to nationalise large companies "if necessary" to protect the economy from the fallout of the coronavirus epidemic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday.

"I will not hesitate to use any means at my disposal to protect large French enterprises," the minister said during a conference call with journalists.

"This can be through capital injections or stake purchases. I can even use the term nationalisation if necessary," he said.

