France Ready to Provide Any Assistance to Bahamas Hit by Hurricane Dorian - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The French Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed readiness to provide any assistance to the Bahamas that were recently heavily affected by Hurricane Dorian.

"Our hearts go out to the people and government of the #Bahamas, so greatly affected by hurricane #Dorian.

France stands ready to answer any calls for assistance that the local authorities might make," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, Hurricane Dorian was graded Category 5 " the highest possible " with its maximum sustained winds reaching 185 mph. On Monday, it unleashed heavy rains and wind gusts across the Bahamas, having affected at least 13,000 buildings and killing at least five people. It has been downgraded to Category 3 since then and currently remains at standstill off the Grand Bahama island.