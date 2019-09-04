UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Ready To Provide Any Assistance To Bahamas Hit By Hurricane Dorian - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 01:40 AM

France Ready to Provide Any Assistance to Bahamas Hit by Hurricane Dorian - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The French Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed readiness to provide any assistance to the Bahamas that were recently heavily affected by Hurricane Dorian.

"Our hearts go out to the people and government of the #Bahamas, so greatly affected by hurricane #Dorian.

France stands ready to answer any calls for assistance that the local authorities might make," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, Hurricane Dorian was graded Category 5 On Sunday, Hurricane Dorian was graded Category 5 ” the highest possible ” with its maximum sustained winds reaching 185 mph. On Monday, it unleashed heavy rains and wind gusts across the Bahamas, having affected at least 13,000 buildings and killing at least five people. It has been downgraded to Category 3 since then and currently remains at standstill off the Grand Bahama island.

Related Topics

Twitter France Bahamas Sunday Government Rains

Recent Stories

Drone launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militia to ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

2 hours ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

2 hours ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

3 hours ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.