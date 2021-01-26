France Ready to Sell Next-Generation FDI Frigates to Greece - Defense Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

France is ready to sell next-generation Defense and Intervention Frigates (FDI) to Greece and even mull their joint production, the minister for the armed forces, Florence Parly, told the Kathimerini newspaper

The interview comes a day after the Greek Defense Ministry struck a 2.3-billion-euro ($2.8 billion) deal with French arms manufacturers to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets. In September, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis notably said that Athens also intended to purchase four new multi-purpose frigates and upgrade the existing four MEKO frigates.

According to Parly, Paris will soon present its proposal to modernize the Greek frigates. She noted that France is ready to respond to all requests from the Greek navy.

"I can tell you that these frigates (FDI) are top of their class and that they will be the spearhead of our navy.

I believe that the acquisition of these frigates by Greece would be very good news for our countries," Parly said.

The two sides will also discuss the joint production of these ships.

"We will need to consider how we could plan a part of the production in Greece. This would help to strengthen the industrial and technological base of European defense, which I firmly support," she added.

The minister praised defense ties with Greece, which became the first European country to purchase the Rafale jets. She also stressed that the two countries had similar views on challenges facing European security.

Speaking about Greek-Turkish maritime disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean, the minister pledged that France "will be adamant about the issue of respect for international law."