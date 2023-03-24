UrduPoint.com

France Ready To Welcome King Charles III In Good Conditions Despite Protests - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

France Ready to Welcome King Charles III in Good Conditions Despite Protests - Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) France is ready to receive UK King Charles III in "excellent conditions" despite ongoing mass protests against the pension reform in the country, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, media reported that the program of the king's visit to France could be changed due to the protests, with the French authorities considering moving the state dinner with President Emmanuel Macron from the Palace of Versailles to Macron's official residence at the Elysee Palace.

"We will be ready to welcome him (Charles III) in excellent conditions ... The Interior Ministry is ready for that," Darmanin told French broadcaster CNews.

Around 4,000 police officers would be on duty to ensure public order in Paris during the UK king's visit, the minister added.

In early March, the Elysee Palace announced the first state visit of Charles III to France since becoming the UK monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. The trip will take place from March 26-29, with the official state dinner between the king and Macron expected on March 27.

Charles III will arrive in France amid the mass protests against the controversial pension reform that have been gripping the entire country for weeks. Demonstrations intensified after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced on March 16 that the government had adopted the law after overriding the parliament.

France's leading unions announced that the 10th nationwide protest against the pension reform would take place on March 28.

