France Ready To Work On Any Initiative Within UN To Settle Syrian Crisis- Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

France Ready to Work on Any Initiative Within UN to Settle Syrian Crisis- Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) France is ready to work on any initiative within the United Nations to settle the longstanding Syrian conflict and maintain a dialogue with key regional and international actors, the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The statement came after UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Monday called for the establishment of a new international format to achieve a settlement of the conflict in Syria. The UN envoy added that it should include the United States, Russia, Iran, Turkey, the Arab League states, the European Union and the remaining permanent members of the UN Security Council.

"France is ready to work on any initiative within the UN aimed at a lasting political solution [to the conflict in Syria] and the implementation of all aspects of Security Council Resolution 2254. France is fully committed to contributing to the settlement of the crisis, including through dialogue with major regional and international players," a ministry spokesperson told reporters, commenting on a new format to solve the conflict.

The conflict in Syria, which erupted as part of the wave of Arab Spring protests, has been ongoing for a decade now. Initiated as an uprising demanding reforms, the conflict later grew into massive opposition riots against the government of President Bashar Assad and turned into a full-scale war between the state and opposition armed groups, including the terrorist Islamic State organization (banned in Russia). Numerous international forces have also joined the sides of the conflict.

In a bid to solve the conflict, Russia, Turkey and Iran launched the so-called Astana talks in 2017 so that all conflicting sides can negotiate a peaceful settlement. Another international format is the UN-brokered talks Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva. The 150-member body, with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society, was launched on October 30, 2019, to work toward drafting a new constitution.

