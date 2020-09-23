(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) France has received a request from Russia regarding the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and it is currently under a review, the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Interior Ministry said that Germany, Sweden, and France had not responded to Russia's request for legal assistance regarding the Navalny situation.

"We have received a request from Russia. It is being reviewed," a ministry spokesperson told journalists.

Nevertheless, the ministry emphasized that its priority is that Russia should explain the circumstances of the Navalny incident.