France Receives Plane With Medical Supplies, 1 Million Masks From China - Foreign Minister

Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:36 PM

A plane full of medical equipment from China landed in France Wednesday morning and another is expected on Thursday to help the country tackle its coronavirus outbreak, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday

"It is a gesture that must be appreciated," Le Drian said in an interview with French tv channel BFMTV.

According to Le Drian, the plane came loaded with about one million masks, a precious commodity for medical staff at the frontline of the pandemic, among other medical equipment.

The foreign minister said that China was replying in kind to France's gestures of solidarity when China was undergoing its most severe episodes of the outbreak.

Reports emerged over the past week that China similarly directed medical equipment and staff to Iran, Italy and Spain, which have become hotspots for the outbreak.

The World Health Organization last week declared that Europe has become the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, not long before China announced that the peak of its own outbreak was over.

