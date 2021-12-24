France Recommends Booster Shot After 3 Months as Fifth COVID-19 Wave Hits

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) France's health watchdog on Friday recommended administering a booster shot three months after a Primary vaccination course as the country battles the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic driven by the Omicron variant.

On Thursday, the country logged 91,608 new COVID-19 cases, a national record since the onset of the pandemic.

"With France facing the fifth wave of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic caused by the Omicron variant, HAS assessed the benefits of reducing the gap between a primary vaccination and a booster dose. It is recommended to carry out revaccination three months after a primary vaccination," the French National Authority for Health (HAS) said in a press release.

The health watchdog also recommended revaccination for teens aged 12-17 years.

"In order to protect those who are at greater risk, HAS recommends administering booster shots to teenagers from 12 to 17 years old," it added.

On December 22, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal described the COVID-19 situation in the country as critical, with the Omicron variant accounting for 20% of new infections.

In early December, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said that the fifth coronavirus wave is expected to peak in late January.