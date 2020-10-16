France Records 30,621 New Coronavirus Cases, New One-Day High

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) France registered 30,621 new coronavirus cases over the past day, a new one-day high, the country's public health agency said on Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours, 88 people have died from the coronavirus in the country, the agency added.

Prior to that, the largest number of detected COVID-19 cases per day was just above 26,000. On Wednesday, almost 23,000 new cases were reported.

The total number of cases since the beginning of the epidemic in France has exceeded 809,000, including 33,125 fatalities.