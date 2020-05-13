France Records 348 New COVID-19 Deaths In Largest Daily Rise Since April 29 - Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) A total of 348 people have died in France due to complications from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the largest single-day increase to the death toll since April 29 amid the country's easing of lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the disease, the country's Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The corresponding daily rise in the death toll reported on Monday was 263.

According to the ministry, the total death toll now stands at 26,991, comprising 17,003 people who lost their lives in hospitals and 9,988 people who died in care homes.

The ministry stated that 21,595 people remain in hospital undergoing treatment for the coronavirus disease.

A total of 670 people were admitted over the preceding 24 hours, although the total number of people in both general and intensive care has decreased since Monday, the ministry said.

The French government began to ease several of the social distancing measures, first put into force in March, on Monday. Schools, kindergartens, clothing stores, hairdressers and beauty salons across the country have gradually started to reopen, although other public places such as cafes, bars and restaurants will be closed for longer.

