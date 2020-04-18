UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Records 761 More Coronavirus Deaths, Toll Rises To 18,681

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

France Records 761 More Coronavirus Deaths, Toll Rises to 18,681

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France rose by 761 to 18,681 in the past day, the head of the public health agency said on Friday.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has declined for a third consecutive day, with 31,190 people remaining in hospitals, Jerome Salomon told reporters.

Of those, 6,027 patients are in intensive care, a dip from the figures reported in the past nine days.

France has so far recorded 109,252 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to data shared by the national health authority. It registered 405 new cases in the past 24 hours.

French President Emmanuel Macron extended the nationwide lockdown on Monday until May 11. The government hopes to start gradually reopening day care centers, schools and universities in a month.

Related Topics

France May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

23 minutes ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

1 hour ago

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

2 hours ago

122,550 tonnes of vegetables produced by Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Almost 25,000 Prisoners Released in Myanmar as Par ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.