Tue 31st March 2020

France Records Nearly 7,500 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Official

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) France's number of COVID-19 cases has increased by nearly 7,500 and currently amounts to 52,128, Jerome Salomon, the head of the national public health service, said on Tuesday.

"Since March 1, 3,523 people have died in hospitals. As many as 9,044 persons have been discharged from hospitals after recovering, since the same date ...

The total number of confirmed cases amounts to 52,128," Salomon said at a briefing.

"As many as 22,757 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus ... As of this evening, there are 5,565 critical cases, these people have to receive treatment in life-support departments," he added.

According to the official, 60 percent of those hospitalized are from 60 to 80 years old, while those under the age of 60 account for 34 percent of all the hospitalized people.

