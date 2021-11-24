UrduPoint.com

France Records Sharp Rise In COVID-19 Cases Among 6-10 Year Olds

Sumaira FH 36 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:41 PM

France Records Sharp Rise in COVID-19 Cases Among 6-10 Year Olds

Coronavirus incidence rates have sharply increased among minors aged 6-10 years, in a 148% spike over one week, media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's health agency, Sante Publique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Coronavirus incidence rates have sharply increased among minors aged 6-10 years, in a 148% spike over one week, media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's health agency, Sante Publique.

According to the Sortir a Paris outlet, the average number of infections in the age group in question has reached 340 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to a rate of 80 cases in early November. In addition, the current figure surpasses the average adult incidence rate, amounting to 191 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The incidence rate among teens ages 11-14 stands at 208 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, also exceeding the national average among adults.

In mid-November, French Health Minister Olivier Veran assumed that the country was on the verge of entering the fifth coronavirus wave. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday that the new surge of the virus was progressing rapidly.

In France, 76.8% of the population received at least one vaccine dose, and 75.2% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Children are not eligible for vaccination.

Related Topics

France Paris November Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif prioritizes his own luxurious life ov ..

Nawaz Sharif prioritizes his own luxurious life over countrymen: Dr Yasmin

5 minutes ago
 PAC directs institutions to settle matters at DAC ..

PAC directs institutions to settle matters at DAC level

5 minutes ago
 Voting right to overseas Pakistanis victory of dem ..

Voting right to overseas Pakistanis victory of democracy, constitution: Governor ..

6 minutes ago
 Funds being spent for minorities' welfare: Usman B ..

Funds being spent for minorities' welfare: Usman Buzdar

6 minutes ago
 Head UNHCR Peshawar calls on KP Governor

Head UNHCR Peshawar calls on KP Governor

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister approves ERRA's merger with NDMA

Prime Minister approves ERRA's merger with NDMA

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.