France Records Sharp Rise in COVID-19 Cases Among 6-10 Year Olds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Coronavirus incidence rates have sharply increased among minors aged 6-10 years, in a 148% spike over one week, media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's health agency, Sante Publique.

According to the Sortir a Paris outlet, the average number of infections in the age group in question has reached 340 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to a rate of 80 cases in early November. In addition, the current figure surpasses the average adult incidence rate, amounting to 191 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The incidence rate among teens ages 11-14 stands at 208 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, also exceeding the national average among adults.

In mid-November, French Health Minister Olivier Veran assumed that the country was on the verge of entering the fifth coronavirus wave. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday that the new surge of the virus was progressing rapidly.

In France, 76.8% of the population received at least one vaccine dose, and 75.2% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Children are not eligible for vaccination.