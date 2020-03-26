UrduPoint.com
France Records Some 2,900 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Total Reaches 25,233 - Official

Thu 26th March 2020

France Records Some 2,900 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Reaches 25,233 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) France has recorded 2,933 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 25,223 cases, Jerome Salomon, the head of the French health care directorate, said Wednesday.

A day earlier, there were 22,300 cases in the country.

A number of deaths linked to the coronavirus disease has increased by 231 and reached the total of 1,331.

