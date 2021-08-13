France Records Surge in Coronavirus Hospitalizations of Infants - Doctor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) France witnessed a sharp increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations of newborns in July, Philippe Babe, a senior medic at the Lanval Hospital in Nice, told BFM tv broadcaster on Friday.

He noted that during the first outbreak of the pandemic, the hospital's emergency department did not receive any children diagnosed with COVID-19.

"However, since July, their number has increased dramatically," Babe said, adding that over the past week 10 infants aged up to 12 weeks have been admitted to his hospital with the coronavirus.

Many newborns among those hospitalized had symptoms of fever, the doctor went on, pointing out that all infant patients had at least one parent infected with the disease, mostly unvaccinated.

In this regard, he called on parents and future parents to get vaccinated to stop the worrying trend of infant infections.