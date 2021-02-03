UrduPoint.com
France Refrains From Interference In German Affairs Regarding Nord Stream - Top Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Paris prefers to leave Berlin to make its own decisions regarding the Nord Stream energy project, designed to supply Russian gas to Europe, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the Europe 1 broadcaster on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said that Paris considered sanctions against Russia over the prosecution of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny to be insufficient, mulling the inclusion of the suspension of the Nord Stream pipeline project to the list of penalties. In response, Berlin slammed Paris's demand to halt the project.

"It is Germany's responsibility to make the necessary choices and decisions on a project they have put together.

I will not interfere in Germany's energy choices," Le Drian said, adding that the negotiations between the two states on the matter only concern the "energy sovereignty of Europe."

The Nord Stream 2 project is designed as a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

Meanwhile, a Moscow court on Tuesday replaced Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case with 3.5 years of jail, prompting dismay in several countries, including European states.

