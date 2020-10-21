UrduPoint.com
France Refused To Supply Components For Russian Satellites - Rostec

France Refused to Supply Components for Russian Satellites - Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) A French company refused to supply a Roscosmos enterprise with components for Russian satellites; their production was promptly organized in Saratov at a Rostec enterprise, Yuriy Koptev, Rostec's managing director for science and technology, said.

"We began to make spacecraft, which used the element base of our respected foreign colleagues.

Just two months ago, a French company that supplied traveling-wave vacuum tubes to one of enterprises of the state corporation Roscosmos, notified about the termination of supplies," Koptev said, as quoted in the annual report of Rostec for 2019.

"In this situation, the production of such devices was promptly organized in Saratov, at one of the enterprises of the state corporation Rostec," he added.

