PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of the far-left France Untamed political party and a former presidential candidate, claimed on Thursday that Paris had been aware of the high efficacy of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V since November, but refrained from procuring it over ideological considerations.

"There are not enough vaccines, but why? Because we are trapped in the stupid decisions of the European bureaucracy, which treats the vaccine as a commodity. And we refused, for ideological reasons, to supply France with Russian, Cuban or Chinese vaccines, which are now available and working," Melenchon said on the French BFMTV broadcaster.

He explained that the French government was informed about the high efficacy levels of the Russian vaccine by a special mission of experts from the French scientific committee on COVID-19 vaccines. According to the politician, the delegation made such conclusions after it had visited Moscow in November 2020 for discussions on vaccine cooperation.

Melenchon also noted that Berlin tend to make all decisions on behalf of the European Union at the moment, and in this regard Paris had no say about the purchase of Sputnik V whatsoever.

Earlier in the day, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said that Berlin would negotiate with Moscow on the perspectives of Sputnik V supplies Germany could secure if the vaccine is approved for use in the EU. The minister's announcement came as Bavaria state, located in the south-east of the country, pre-ordered 2.5 million vaccine shots if Sputnik V is authorized.

The Russian vaccine has been allowed for emergency use in 59 countries across the globe with a total population of more than 1.5 billion people. According to an interim analysis from the trial published in The Lancet, the vaccine has 91.6 percent efficacy.