France Refuses to Delay Independence Vote in New Caledonia

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) A referendum on independence from France in its overseas territory of New Caledonia will go ahead on Sunday, despite calls for it to be delayed because of the pandemic.

New Caledonians voted against a split from France in 2018 and 2020 under the Pacific territory's deal with the former colonial power. This Sunday's vote will be their last chance to break away.

"With the sanitary situation improving in New Caledonia and after again consulting the New Caledonian authorities we decided to keep the date of December 12," French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters.

He said the French government would make every effort to guarantee the "best possible conditions" for the referendum after pro-independence campaigners called for its boycott, saying coronavirus infections were still high.