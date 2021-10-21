UrduPoint.com

France Refuses To Issue Visas To Employees Of Russian Cultural Orthodox Center - Zakharova

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:51 PM

France Refuses to Issue Visas to Employees of Russian Cultural Orthodox Center - Zakharova

France is refusing to issue visas to employees of a Russian cultural Orthodox center, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) France is refusing to issue visas to employees of a Russian cultural Orthodox center, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the potential of this ... project has not been fully realized.

The French authorities continue to delay the signing of the Russian-French agreement that regulates the legal status of the Russian spiritual and cultural Orthodox center. Because of this, its center is still understaffed. The French Foreign Ministry refuses to issue visas to some of the center's employees," Zakharova told a press conference.

Related Topics

Russia France Agreement

Recent Stories

Brazil, UAE can collaborate on vaccines for COVID, ..

Brazil, UAE can collaborate on vaccines for COVID, future pandemics: Brazilian M ..

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi energy sector to achieve sustainable dev ..

Abu Dhabi energy sector to achieve sustainable development: Awaidha Al Marar

7 minutes ago
 Zeman Signs Document on Convening 1st Meeting of N ..

Zeman Signs Document on Convening 1st Meeting of New Parliament Himself

5 seconds ago
 Syria says 24 executed over starting wildfires

Syria says 24 executed over starting wildfires

7 seconds ago
 SBP organises hockey and weightlifting trials

SBP organises hockey and weightlifting trials

8 seconds ago
 American Airlines bullish on holidays after Delta ..

American Airlines bullish on holidays after Delta variant hit

14 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.