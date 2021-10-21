France Refuses to Issue Visas to Employees of Russian Cultural Orthodox Center - Zakharova

France is refusing to issue visas to employees of a Russian cultural Orthodox center, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) France is refusing to issue visas to employees of a Russian cultural Orthodox center, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the potential of this ... project has not been fully realized.

The French authorities continue to delay the signing of the Russian-French agreement that regulates the legal status of the Russian spiritual and cultural Orthodox center. Because of this, its center is still understaffed. The French Foreign Ministry refuses to issue visas to some of the center's employees," Zakharova told a press conference.