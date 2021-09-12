UrduPoint.com

France Refuses To Recognize Taliban's Government - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

France Refuses to Recognize Taliban's Government - Foreign Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) France refuses to recognize the government of Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) and have any relations with it, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced an all-male interim government of Afghanistan headed by Mullah Hasan Akhund, a close ally of the Islamist militant group's founder, Mullah Omar.

"France refuses to recognize or have any relations with this government. We are waiting for their actions. We have put forward a number of conditions," the minister said on Saturday as aired on France 5 broadcaster.

France wants, among other things, for the Taliban to permit the supply of humanitarian aid to regions uncontrolled by the movement and to give those who want to leave Afghanistan a chance to do that, Le Drian specified.

"They repeatedly said that they would allow some foreigners and Afghans to leave the country without problems and they also spoke of the inclusive and representative government. However, they lie. There is no result," the minister said.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul and thus completed their takeover of Afghanistan, with the exception of the northern province of Panjshir. Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some pledged to take in their Afghan staff as well.

