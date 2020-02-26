France Registers 1 New Death From Coronavirus, 3 New Cases - Health Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

A 60-year-old French citizen died on Tuesday night from coronavirus-related complications in Paris, Jerome Salomon, the director-general of the French health authority, said on Wednesday, adding that three other cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been detected in the country

"On the three new cases that we registered overnight: there is a French man aged 55, hospitalized in Amien, who is in serious clinical situation. He is now in the ER [emergency department]. His case is being looked into. The second case is that of a French man, aged 36, hospitalized in Strasbourg.

He returned from Normandy and does not show serious symptoms. And the 17th confirmed case [in France] is that of a French man, aged 60. [He was] taken to the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital [in Paris] in extremely serious condition and unfortunately died last night. An urgent investigation has been launched," Salomon told the BFMTV broadcaster.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran will present the details of the investigation later in the day, according to Salomon.

The three new cases have brought the total tally of coronavirus patients in France to 17. The 60-year-old man's death was the second in the country.