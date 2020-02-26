UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Registers 1 New Death From Coronavirus, 3 New Cases - Health Authority

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

France Registers 1 New Death From Coronavirus, 3 New Cases - Health Authority

A 60-year-old French citizen died on Tuesday night from coronavirus-related complications in Paris, Jerome Salomon, the director-general of the French health authority, said on Wednesday, adding that three other cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been detected in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) A 60-year-old French citizen died on Tuesday night from coronavirus-related complications in Paris, Jerome Salomon, the director-general of the French health authority, said on Wednesday, adding that three other cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been detected in the country.

"On the three new cases that we registered overnight: there is a French man aged 55, hospitalized in Amien, who is in serious clinical situation. He is now in the ER [emergency department]. His case is being looked into. The second case is that of a French man, aged 36, hospitalized in Strasbourg. He returned from Normandy and does not show serious symptoms. And the 17th confirmed case [in France] is that of a French man, aged 60.

[He was] taken to the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital [in Paris] in extremely serious condition and unfortunately died last night. An urgent investigation has been launched," Salomon told the BFMTV broadcaster.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran will present the details of the investigation later in the day, according to Salomon.

The three new cases have brought the total tally of coronavirus patients in France to 17. The 60-year-old man's death was the second in the country.

Meanwhile, the Bahraini Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that the total number of coronavirus cases registered in the country rose to 26, after three women who had arrived at Bahrain International Airport through non-direct flights from Iran tested positive for the virus.

Related Topics

Iran France Died Strasbourg Paris Man Bahrain Women From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Forward Posts In C ..

35 seconds ago

Sharmila Farooqi becomes MPA

17 minutes ago

Pakistan outplay West Indies to make winning start ..

19 minutes ago

&#039;The National&#039; wins Google innovation gr ..

31 minutes ago

POL prices are likely to come down very soon

31 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s rapid economic growth fueled by Expo 20 ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.