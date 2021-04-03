UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Registers 2 New Fatal Thrombosis Cases After Vaccination With Astrazeneca Drug

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 03:50 AM

France Registers 2 New Fatal Thrombosis Cases After Vaccination With Astrazeneca Drug

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Two people died in France between March 19 and March 25 over thrombosis following getting a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus, the National Agency for Medicine and Health Product Safety (ANSM) said.

Within this period of time, three new blood clots cases were discovered and two of them turned out to be fatal ones, the ANSM says.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, France has recorded 12 thrombosis cases after the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, including four lethal ones.

Several EU countries halted the rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in mid-March following dozens of reports of blood clotting after vaccination. However, the regulatory bodies found no direct link between the vaccination and the thrombosis, and also said that the benefits of the drug outweighed the existing risks. After that, several leaders of the EU countries got vaccinated with the AstraZeneca drug to restore public trust in the vaccine.

Related Topics

France Died March Blood Ansari Sugar Mills Limtied Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport welcomes Ross ..

4 hours ago

US Capitol Police Respond After Vehicle Rams 2 Off ..

2 hours ago

Portugal Suggests EU-US Cooperation Should Be Revi ..

2 hours ago

Vyshinsky Says Navalny's Prison Conditions 'Asceti ..

2 hours ago

Prosecutors seek 18-month sentence for doctor over ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan beat South Africa off last ball after Bab ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.