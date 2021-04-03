France Registers 2 New Fatal Thrombosis Cases After Vaccination With Astrazeneca Drug

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Two people died in France between March 19 and March 25 over thrombosis following getting a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus, the National Agency for Medicine and Health Product Safety (ANSM) said.

Within this period of time, three new blood clots cases were discovered and two of them turned out to be fatal ones, the ANSM says.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, France has recorded 12 thrombosis cases after the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, including four lethal ones.

Several EU countries halted the rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in mid-March following dozens of reports of blood clotting after vaccination. However, the regulatory bodies found no direct link between the vaccination and the thrombosis, and also said that the benefits of the drug outweighed the existing risks. After that, several leaders of the EU countries got vaccinated with the AstraZeneca drug to restore public trust in the vaccine.