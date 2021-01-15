UrduPoint.com
France Registers 200-300 New Cases of Mutant Coronavirus Strain Linked to UK Per Day

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) France registers between 200 and 300 new cases of mutant coronavirus infection per day, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

London informed the World Health Organization in December of a mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is reported to be 70 percent more transmissible than other coronavirus strains. Although many states shut their borders and suspended travel with the United Kingdom, this has not prevented the strain from infiltrating dozens of countries.

"There are from one to one and a half cases of the new strain for every 100 detected cases of coronavirus in France.

From 200 to 300 cases are recorded daily," Veran said at a press conference.

Though the new variant of the virus is considered to be more infectious, it does not lead to an even greater number of severe cases of the disease, the minister added.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, in turn, said that the average number of new infections per day in the country amounted to 16,000, noting that the holidays did not lead to a new surge.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, France has recorded more than 2.8 million cases of the coronavirus, including over 68,000 related fatalities.

