UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Registers 369 More COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 11:19 PM

France registers 369 more COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

France reported 369 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, a drop on previous days, with the number of people in intensive care falling for the 17th day in a row

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :France reported 369 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, a drop on previous days, with the number of people in intensive care falling for the 17th day in a row.

While 22,614 people have died from the virus in France since the beginning of March, health officials said the mortality rate in hospitals was the lowest in a month, with 198 deaths in 24 hours.

However, 171 died in retirement and care homes, and officials said they were worried by an increase in critically ill patients suffering from other conditions.

More than 7,500 people are now being treated in the intensive care units across France -- which is 50 percent more than the country's total capacity before the epidemic struck.

Despite some encouraging, the system was still under strain, officials said.

"The rise in the number of patients in intensive care shows the necessity for those with chronic diseases to be looked after as well as taking care of those in emergency situations," a statement said.

"If the care... (of those with chronic problems) is interrupted for a long time, their illnesses will become more serious."Officials urged people with chronic diseases who are sick not to be afraid of contacting their doctors or medical carers.

Related Topics

France Died March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US airlines have received $12bln in aid so far: Tr ..

1 minute ago

Embraer accuses Boeing of 'wrongfully' terminating ..

1 minute ago

Singing Italians celebrate WWII liberation at wind ..

1 minute ago

President visits Rawalpindi mosques, reviews preca ..

1 minute ago

369 more COVID-19 deaths in France in 24 hours: he ..

11 minutes ago

Modi butcher martyred nine more Kashmiri's in IOK

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.