France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 New Cases in 24 Hours - Health Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) France registered more than 3,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease in 24 hours, bringing the total to 19,856, and 860 deaths, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Monday.

According to earlier reports, there were 16,018 coronavirus cases and 674 deaths in France.

"In total, 19,856 cases of the disease were confirmed in France ... 860 people died," Veran told a press conference.