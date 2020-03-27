France Registers Almost 4,000 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours to Total 29,155

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infection cases in France has increased by almost 4,000 in the past 24 hours to total 29,155, Jerome Salomon, the head of France's public health service, said Thursday.

"Today we have 29,155 confirmed cases of the disease ... while the number of deaths now totals 1,696," Salomon said at a briefing.

According to Salomon, 13,904 people undergo treatment in hospitals in France, 3,375 of them are kept in intensive care in serious condition.