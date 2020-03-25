France Registers Nearly 2,500 New Coronavirus Cases - Senior Health Official

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) France has seen almost 2,500 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, Jerome Salomon, the head of the French health care directorate, said Tuesday.

A day earlier, the country had 19,856 confirmed cases.

"As of this evening, we have 22,300 confirmed cases," Salomon said.

The number of deaths reached 1,100, the official said. At the same time, 3,291 people have recovered.