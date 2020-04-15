France Registers Record 1,438 COVID-19 Deaths Over Past Day - Chief Health Official

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France has surpassed 17,000 on Wednesday after 1,438 people died in the past 24 hours, a record daily death toll since the beginning of the outbreak, Jerome Salomon, the head of the state health agency, said.

"A total of 17,167 people have died in hospitals, medical and social institutions since March 1," Salomon told reporters.

On Tuesday, France reported 15,729 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 106,206 from 103,573 a day ago, he added.