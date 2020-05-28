UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Registers Record Number Of Unemployed People In April Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:48 PM

France Registers Record Number of Unemployed People in April Amid COVID-19 Crisis

France's unemployment number increased to a total of 4.5 million people in April due to the coronavirus-related lockdown introduced in mid-March, the French Labor Ministry announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) France's unemployment number increased to a total of 4.5 million people in April due to the coronavirus-related lockdown introduced in mid-March, the French Labor Ministry announced on Thursday.

"In April 2020, in France (excluding Mayotte), the number of jobseekers in Category A (i.e. not having worked at all during the month) increased by 843,000 (+22.6 %, after +7.1% in the previous month) and reached 4,575,500," the statement read.

According to the ministry, individuals who have temporary work or who are on short-term contracts are most likely to be most affected by the economic slowdown.

The Ministry of Labor noted in a separate statement that, considering all figures, the partial unemployment system has proven itself worthy in the protection of employers and workers.

The French government has set up a partial activity scheme in order to prevent massive layoffs caused by the COVID-19 related restrictions. Under this program companies receive state-guaranteed loans that substantially cover their employees' wages. The scheme also works for self-employed people.

The Ministry of Labor also indicated that the historic increase of jobseekers in category A was predictable, taking into account the health crisis and April being a full lockdown month.

As of Thursday, the French authorities have reported 183,038 COVID-19 infections, the world's seventh-highest total, with 28,599 related fatalities.

Related Topics

World France April 2020 All Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Police reopens driving schools, licencing ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince discusses oil markets stability ..

36 minutes ago

RTA offers 300 distinctive 4 and 5-digit number pl ..

36 minutes ago

Number of Novel Coronavirus Cases in US Surpasses ..

3 minutes ago

IFJ Calls BBC Host's Replacement Over Remarks on C ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.