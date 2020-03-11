France Registers Surge in Coronavirus Cases by 500 in Past 24 Hours

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The number of people infected with coronavirus in France increased by almost 500 in the past 24 hours, approaching a total of 2,300, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Wednesday.

"As of today's evening, 2,281 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in France, which is almost 500 more than yesterday," Veran said during a briefing.

He noted that 48 people had already died from the COVID-19 in the country.

"There are currently 105 people in the intensive care wards," the minister added.