France Registers Total of Over 10,000 Deaths - Public Health Chief

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) France has registered more than 10,000 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the epidemic, the head of the national public health service Jerome Salomon said on Tuesday.

On Monday, French authorities reported 8,911 fatalities.

"In hospitals, 7,091 people have died," Salomon told a briefing.

In retirement homes 3,237 people have died since the beginning of the epidemic, which brings the total to 10,328.

France is now among the four countries with largest coronavirus death tolls, behind Italy, Spain and the United States.