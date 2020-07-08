UrduPoint.com
France Regrets Failed UN Bid To Extend Cross-Border Aid To Syria - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry voiced its regret on Wednesday at the UN Security Council's failure to extend the mandate for humanitarian aid deliveries to northwestern Syria for a year, after Russia and China vetoed the draft resolution.

"France deeply regrets the Security Council's failure to reach an agreement on the renewal of the mechanism to provide cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria," the statement read.

Russia and China are two of the five core UN Security Council members with veto powers. The rest of the 13 permanent and rotating members backed the resolution that sought authorization for aid deliveries through two border crossings from Turkey.

The French ministry warned that the vote was a setback for humanitarian support for Syria amid the pandemic and insisted that there was no alternative to the scheme that supported thousands of civilians in need.

Russia argues that the resolution in its current form undermines the authority of the Syrian government by allowing humanitarian assistance to be shipped through Turkey, while China says that the document should incorporate calls to lift sanctions on Syria.

