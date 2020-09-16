UrduPoint.com
France 'regrets' Lebanon Has Not Yet Formed Government

France "regrets" that Lebanon has been unable to form a new government after a mass resignation in the wake of a deadly explosion in Beirut's port last month, President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Wednesday

France "regrets" that Lebanon has been unable to form a new government after a mass resignation in the wake of a deadly explosion in Beirut's port last month, President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Wednesday.

"It's not too late," the French statement said, after the expiry of a mid-September dateline set by Macron, who has set himself up as a broker for finding common ground among Lebanon's rival political factions.

The statement called on officials to help the premier-in-waiting Mustapha Adib "form a government that is up to dealing with the gravity of the situation".

More Stories From World

