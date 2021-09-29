France Regrets Pause in Beirut Blast Probe

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it regretted a pause in the Lebanese investigation into last year's explosion at the Beirut port, which killed more than 200 and injured thousands.

The probe was suspended on Monday after a sitting lawmaker accused Tarek Bitar, the lead judge, of bias for calling him in for questioning. Bitar's predecessor was removed for a similar reason in February.

"France regrets the suspension of the investigation to establish the truth and determine responsibility with respect to the explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020.

The Lebanese people have a right to know," a ministry spokesperson said.

The French official called for a transparent investigation free of political meddling and urged the Lebanese authorities to provide ample financial and human resources in order to meet the legitimate expectations of the Lebanese population.

Hundreds of people outraged by the suspension took to the streets on Wednesday. The main Lebanese port was destroyed when 2,750 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate that was stored unsafely for years detonated in a warehouse, devastating parts of the capital.