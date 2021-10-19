PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Paris has advocated for preserving communication channels between NATO and Russia, and regrets Moscow's decision to suspend work of its permanent mission to NATU, the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"We regret the unjustified decision to suspend work of the representative mission to NATO and to terminate the activities of the NATO Military Liaison Mission and the NATO Information Office in Russia from November 1. Since 2014, France has consistently advocated the need to maintain channels of dialogue between NATO and Russia, in particular through the NATO-Russia Council," the ministry's spokesperson said during a press conference.