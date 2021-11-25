UrduPoint.com

France Reimposes Mandatory Mask Wearing Indoors On Friday - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 09:23 PM

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that face masks indoors will again be required starting November 26, as the country is facing a fifth coronavirus wave

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that face masks indoors will again be required starting November 26, as the country is facing a fifth coronavirus wave.

"Starting tomorrow (Friday), in line with the decree, the obligatory wearing of masks inside all premises, where health passes work, has returned," Veran told a press conference.

Local authorities are allowed to require citizens in their departments to wear masks outdoors if necessary, he added.

Earlier in the day, Veran said that health passes will become invalid after January 15, 2022, until their holders receive a third dose.

The health minister voiced concerns over the surging numbers of COVID-19 cases across France in November, saying that it was on the verge of the fifth wave of the virus. Earlier this week, government spokesman Gabriel Attal noted the rapid spread of the disease.

To date, France has confirmed over 7.5 million coronavirus infections and some 120,000 related fatalities, while 76.8% of the population has received at least one shot of a vaccine, and 75.2 % have been fully vaccinated.

