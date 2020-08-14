UrduPoint.com
France Reimposes Red Zones Status On Paris, Bouches-du-Rhone As COVID-19 Cases Soar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:42 PM

Paris and the Bouches-du-Rhone department in southeastern France return to the "red zone" status after a surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, according to the government's decree in the Official Gazette, published and effective Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Paris and the Bouches-du-Rhone department in southeastern France return to the "red zone" status after a surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, according to the government's decree in the Official Gazette, published and effective Friday.

The decree allows the local authorities of the areas in question to reimpose stricter measures in line with the health situation.

According to the Health Ministry, France registered 2,699 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday,� bringing the total to 244,096. The daily count has fluctuated over 1,000 new cases since the end of July, compared to June daily averages largely below 1,000. The increase has caused the government to reimpose some of the previous sanitary measures. Masks are mandatory while outdoors in Marseille and Paris.

