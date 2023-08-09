Open Menu

France Rejects Niger Accusations Over 'terrorists', Air Space

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 10:30 PM

France rejects Niger accusations over 'terrorists', air space

The French government rejects accusations by Niger's new military rulers that it freed "terrorists" and violated the country's air space, a government source said Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The French government rejects accusations by Niger's new military rulers that it freed "terrorists" and violated the country's air space, a government source said Wednesday.

Niamey accused France of having released several jihadists, and of allowing a military plane to enter its air space.

Niamey accused France of having released several jihadists, and of allowing a military plane to enter its air space.

But the French government source told AFP that the flight in question had been "authorised by and coordinated with" Niger's armed forces.

The regime had claimed France had allowed a military plane to take off Wednesday from neighbouring Chad, which then crossed into Niger, defying a ban imposed on Sunday.

France has around 1,500 troops in Niger to support the country in its fight against jihadists who swept in from Mali in 2015.

Responding to the claim that France had released jihadists in Niger, the French government source said that "no terrorist has been freed by French forces".

