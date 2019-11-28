(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that Paris had not accepted Russia's proposal for a moratorium on the deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles in Europe.

"We did not accept the moratorium proposed by Russia ... but we took it as a basis for discussion," Macron said during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, broadcast on Champs Elysees' Twitter.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a moratorium on the deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles in Europe and other regions. He sent his proposal to the main countries of Europe and Asia and to various international organizations. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov later said that NATO's reaction to this proposal was disappointing. NATO said the proposal for a moratorium was not credible because it ignored reality on the ground.