France Reopens Disputed Ancient Tomb In Jerusalem

Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:03 PM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :An ancient tomb in Jerusalem prized for its archaeological and religious importance was reopened for visits Thursday by France, which owns it, after a dispute over access scuttled an earlier attempt.

The site known as the Tomb of the Kings in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem can now be visited during set hours twice per week, but visitors must pre-register online and pay a 10-shekel fee ($3, 2.50 Euros), the French consulate said.

Around 30 people -- the most allowed at one time due to the sensitivity of the site -- visited when the gates opened on Thursday morning, mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews who wanted to pray inside.

Around a dozen other ultra-Orthodox danced and prayed outsidethe gates while they waited for their turn to visit the 2,000-year-oldtomb as police kept a close eye.

