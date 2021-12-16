UrduPoint.com

France Reopens Notorious Murder Case Against Moroccan Gardener

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:44 PM

France reopens notorious murder case against Moroccan gardener

A Moroccan gardener convicted of murdering a French heiress three decades ago has won his bid to reopen one of the country's most notorious criminal cases and try to clear his name, his lawyer said Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :A Moroccan gardener convicted of murdering a French heiress three decades ago has won his bid to reopen one of the country's most notorious criminal cases and try to clear his name, his lawyer said Thursday.

Omar Haddad was sentenced to 18 years in jail in 1994 despite his claim of innocence in the killing of Ghislaine Marchal at her villa on the French Riviera.

At the scene of the grisly stabbing death, police found a message scrawled on a door in Marchal's blood which read "Omar killed me," which prosecutors seized on to secure Haddad's guilty verdict.

Yet the message contained a glaring grammatical mistake, using the infinitive verb ("Omar m'a tuer") instead of the past participle ("Omar m'a tuee") for "killed." Defence lawyers argued it was highly unlikely that Marchal, a wealthy and educated widow, would make such a mistake, fuelling intense speculation that Haddad was framed.

Haddad, who was freed in 1998 after his sentence was partially commuted by former president Jacques Chirac, lodged a new appeal last June seeking to reopen the case, in view of a potential retrial.

It was based on new evidence, a DNA report dating from 2019 that claims that fingerprints from four unknown people had been identified at the crime scene.

Using updated technology, an expert also found that some of this DNA was in a second incomplete message written in blood at the crime scene.

"This ruling is a step towards a retrial," Haddad's lawyer Sylvie Nachovitch said of the decision by the court's investigative committee to reopen the inquiry.

"The battle is not over," she added.

The case has long captivated France because of its lurid details, but also because of claims that Haddad, an immigrant described as gentle and calm during his trial, was a victim of discrimination.

It is one of the best-known murder cases in France, and has become the subject of several books and a popular film.

Related Topics

Murder Police Film And Movies Technology Jail Lawyers France Turkish Lira June Criminals 2019 From Blood Court

Recent Stories

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

45 seconds ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

1 hour ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

1 hour ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

1 hour ago
 7th anniversary of martyrs of APS tragedy observed ..

7th anniversary of martyrs of APS tragedy observed in Hyderabad

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.