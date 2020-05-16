UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Reports 104 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Death Toll Reaches 27,529 - Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

France Reports 104 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Death Toll Reaches 27,529 - Health Authorities

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020)  France's COVID-19 death toll rose by 104 to 27,529 over the past 24 hours, a significant drop from the 351 fatalities a day prior, the National Public Health Service (DGS) said on Friday.

"Since March 1, we have mourned 27,529 deaths that are related to COVID-19 ” 17,342 deaths were registered in hospitals and 10,187 in social and medical institutions," the DGS said.

Over 19,000 patients remain in hospitals, and 2,203 of them are in critical condition, according to health authorities. At the same time, more than 60,000 people have fully recovered.

Meanwhile, France's coronavirus case count increased by 563 over the given period and reached 141,919, according to the data collected by the DGS.

France, like many other countries across Europe, started to ease anti-coronavirus lockdown in May ” book stores, clothing shops, beauty salons, barbershops and schools reopened.

Related Topics

Europe France Same March May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

2 hours ago

EU Aims to 'Discourage' Israel From Annexing Pales ..

10 minutes ago

Lebanon says ready to float pound only after aid s ..

15 minutes ago

EU to push Israel to ditch West Bank annexation pl ..

15 minutes ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Unlikely to Give Terrorists Oppo ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.