France Reports 104 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Death Toll Reaches 27,529 - Health Authorities

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) France's COVID-19 death toll rose by 104 to 27,529 over the past 24 hours, a significant drop from the 351 fatalities a day prior, the National Public Health Service (DGS) said on Friday.

"Since March 1, we have mourned 27,529 deaths that are related to COVID-19 ” 17,342 deaths were registered in hospitals and 10,187 in social and medical institutions," the DGS said.

Over 19,000 patients remain in hospitals, and 2,203 of them are in critical condition, according to health authorities. At the same time, more than 60,000 people have fully recovered.

Meanwhile, France's coronavirus case count increased by 563 over the given period and reached 141,919, according to the data collected by the DGS.

France, like many other countries across Europe, started to ease anti-coronavirus lockdown in May ” book stores, clothing shops, beauty salons, barbershops and schools reopened.