UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Reports 1,126 Coronavirus Infections, 19 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 10:30 PM

France Reports 1,126 Coronavirus Infections, 19 Deaths

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in France has reached 1,126 cases, the Public Health authority said in an updated post on Sunday.

The country has reported two more deaths as of 3 p.m.

(14:00 GMT), bringing the death toll to 19. The number of infected from the evening before stood at 949.

France emerged last month as one of the countries with the fastest growing number of COVID-19 cases. It has the third largest number of infections after Italy and Germany.

Related Topics

France Germany Italy Sunday Post From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Lithuanian FM discuss advancin ..

6 minutes ago

AED27.5 bn of share trades in Abu Dhabi, Dubai yea ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikha Latifa highlights cinema&#039;s role in cu ..

1 hour ago

GCC countries have prioritised people of determina ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia suspends entry, exit from Al Qatif to ..

2 hours ago

GCC countries implementing measures to support hum ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.