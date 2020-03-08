France Reports 1,126 Coronavirus Infections, 19 Deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in France has reached 1,126 cases, the Public Health authority said in an updated post on Sunday.

The country has reported two more deaths as of 3 p.m.

(14:00 GMT), bringing the death toll to 19. The number of infected from the evening before stood at 949.

France emerged last month as one of the countries with the fastest growing number of COVID-19 cases. It has the third largest number of infections after Italy and Germany.