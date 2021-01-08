France Reports 21,703 New Coronavirus Cases

UrduPoint.com
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) France's public health agency said Thursday that it recorded 21,703 new coronavirus cases in the past day, far off the 5,000 target.

The total now stands at over 2.7 million cases. A further 277 people with coronavirus died in French hospitals over the past day, taking the cumulative death toll to 66,841.

Health Minister Olivier Veran announced earlier on Thursday that his ministry wanted to move "further, bolder and faster" with its vaccination plan by spacing out two shots over a six-week period.

