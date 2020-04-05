UrduPoint.com
France Reports 441 New Coronavirus Deaths, Total Now 7,560

Sun 05th April 2020

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :France on Saturday reported 441 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, lower than the record number of 588 the previous day.

This brought the total to 7,560 deaths since the epidemic began, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters. Of these, 5,532 died in hospital.

