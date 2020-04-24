UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Reports 516 New Coronavirus Deaths, Total 21,856

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:27 PM

France reports 516 new coronavirus deaths, total 21,856

France on Thursday reported 516 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 21,856 fatalities, the country's health department said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :France on Thursday reported 516 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 21,856 fatalities, the country's health department said.

But it said the number of patients in intensive care is continuing a two-week decline, falling by 165 over 24 hours to 5,053.

"We nonetheless remain at an exceptional level, over and above maximum pre-crisis intensive care capacity in France" amounting to 5,000 beds, the health department said in a statement.

A majority of the deaths reported (13,547) were in hospital, and the rest in retirement homes and other facilities.

Although hospitals across France are still receiving a steady stream of new cases the overall number of those who remain hospitalised with the virus continues to drop, underscoring an eight-day trend.

A total of 29,219 cases are now being treated in hospital, down 522 on Wednesday.

Since the start of the epidemic 42,088 people have left hospital, not taking into account the tens of thousands of people who healed without being interned, the health service said.

French authorities say the coming days are key if the country is to be able to meet a May 11 target to begin a gradual end to national lockdown measures imposed in mid-March.

Officials have warned that confinement must have proved to be a success before deconfinement can begin.

Related Topics

France May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh govt restricts persons from 3 to 5 for Taraw ..

16 minutes ago

Key UN forum calls for addressing coronavirus-hit ..

19 seconds ago

As Norway oil fund shrinks, 'dream seminar' scanda ..

21 seconds ago

'Unimaginable human tragedy' in Europe's care home ..

14 minutes ago

Spanish govt apologises to children for virus lock ..

23 seconds ago

US State of Louisiana Reports 481 New COVID-19 Cas ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.