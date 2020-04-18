UrduPoint.com
France Reports 642 More Coronavirus Deaths, Total Toll 19,323: Official

Sat 18th April 2020 | 11:13 PM

France on Saturday reported 642 more deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours but registered new falls in the total numbers of coronavirus patients in hospitals and intensive care

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :France on Saturday reported 642 more deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours but registered new falls in the total numbers of coronavirus patients in hospitals and intensive care.

The new deaths -- 364 in hospitals and 278 in nursing homes -- brought the total toll in the country from the epidemic to 19,323, the French health ministry said in a statement.

