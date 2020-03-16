France Reports 900 New Coronavirus Infection Cases - Health Agency

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) France has reported 900 new coronavirus infections in the past day, bringing the total to 5,423, the national Public Health agency said in an update on Sunday.

The number of virus-related deaths has grown by 36 to 127.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the nation earlier in the day to practice social distancing more after his government closed all non-essential businesses, restaurants, movie theaters and nightclubs in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 disease.